BBNaija lockdown winner, Laycon makes case for Nigerian youths

…as he visits Ogun CP

By Benjamin Njoku

The winner of the 5th edition of the BBNaija reality TV show, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, popularly called Laycon who was recently appointed the Youth Ambassador of Ogun state by the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has hit the ground running as he stormed the office of the state Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun on Thursday to strengthen the relationship between the Force and the youth constituency in the state.

While speaking during the visit, Laycon expressed concern over the issues of Police brutality in the country, pleading with the Policemen not to make themselves too fearful for the citizens to approach in times of need.

In his words, “The popular ‘Police is your Friend’ mantra is different from what many citizens experience in the hands of Police officers. ”

“I usually get scared whenever I see policemen as a result of the unjust treatment I have experienced in the past . It baffles me why I would be…