BBNaija lockdown winner, Laycon makes case for Nigerian youths

By Benjamin Njoku

The winner of the 5th edition of the BBNaija reality TV  show, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, popularly called Laycon who was recently appointed the Youth Ambassador of Ogun state by the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has hit the ground running as he stormed the office of  the state Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun on Thursday  to strengthen the relationship between the Force and the youth constituency in the state.

While speaking during the visit, Laycon  expressed concern over the issues of Police brutality in the country, pleading with the  Policemen not to make themselves too fearful for the citizens to approach in times of need.

In his words, “The popular ‘Police is your Friend’ mantra is different from what many citizens experience in the hands of Police officers. ”

“I usually get scared whenever I see policemen as a result of the unjust treatment I have experienced in the past . It  baffles me why I would be…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

