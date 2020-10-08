Biafra agitation predates the Nigerian civil war ― Rev Uma Ukpai

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

President of Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Dr. Uma Ukpai has stated that the agitation for Biafra is beyond Igbo presidency, as the struggle started even before the Nigerian civil war in the 60s.

He urged those agitating for or against the creation of an Independent State of Biafra to go about it responsibly, stressing that no agitation should result in loss of life. The renowned clergy refuted media publications which tended to portray him as anti- Biafra or anti- Nigeria since he is both a Nigerian and a Biafran.

He said, “Rev. Ukpai is a Nigerian; he is also a Biafran. He is one man in three places. I said that the Biafran boys agitating are Nigerians. But when you think of harming your brother, then it is crazy. Every Biafran as of today is a Nigerian until they are handed the flag of their independence. Every man who calls himself a Biafran today is a Nigerian.

“We should agitate for whatever we want without killing anybody. I had said it…