BREAKING: Again, gas explodes in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja
A gas explosion has reportedly occurred in Baruwa, Ipaja, Lagos State.
The incident reportedly occurred at about 5.45am.
Eye witnesses said the incident has resulted into panic as residents scamper for safety.
Details of the incident could not be ascertained at press time.
At press time, emergency responders were yet to arrive the scene.
Details later…
Vanguard
Source: Vanguard Newspaper