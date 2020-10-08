EndSARSProtest: More than 3,000 Nigerians sign petition

By Rasheed Sobowale

As the #EndSARSProtest proceeded across Nigeria, some Nigerians joined the public expression of discontent at the unprofessionalism of Nigerian Police Unit, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), by signing an online petition.

The number of Nigerians that have signed the petition on Change.org, as at the time of filing this report were 3,464.

The description of the petition reads; “We call on the total disbandment of the SARS unit of the Nigerian Police Force due to its continued human rights infringement, extrajudicial killings, unchecked high handedness, targeted harassment and so many other unprintable crimes.

“We acknowledge the function of a special unit within the Nigerian Police Force, but it has become common knowledge that the name “SARS” and “FSARS” have been affiliated with prejudice and terror.

“We strongly believe that there are other investigative and intelligence-driven methods that can be employed by officers of the…