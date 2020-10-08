LASG targets 100,000 participants for economic summit

unveils new summit logo

By Babajide Komolafe

The Lagos State Government yesterday disclosed that it is targeting 100,000 participants for its economic summit, Ehingneti 2020.

Meanwhile the government has unveiled a new logo for the summit which is designed to hold virtually from November 10th to 12th this year. The theme for the summit is, ‘For a Greater Lagos: Setting the Tone for The Next Decade’.

Speaking on the expectation of a larger participation at this summit, Solape Hammond is the Special Adviser on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Investments to the Governor of Lagos State, said: “This year because of the COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings we have opted for a virtual summit. This is not a limitation but an enabler. This means that this year we can have a lot more people involved. We are looking for active participation from all people who love Lagos. We are looking for at least 100,000 people to participate in this year’s summit…