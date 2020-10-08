Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: Nigeria’s hope to head the WTO

Twice Nigeria’s finance minister and first woman foreign minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been described as a trailblazer.

Now the 66-year-old is looking to make more history as she bids to become the first African and woman to head the World Trade Organization.

Aside from her time in public office, the development economist had a quarter-century at the World Bank — rising to be managing director and running for the top role in 2012.

“I think she has delivered, whether in Nigeria or in other countries where she worked,” Idayat Hassan of the Centre for Democracy and Development research and advocacy group told AFP.

Born in 1954 in Ogwashi Ukwu, in Delta State, western Nigeria, her father is a traditional ruler. She spent much of her life in the United States – graduating from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard where she sent her four children.

“She is not just liked in Nigeria, she is loved, because she is a symbol, and…