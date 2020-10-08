Remembering Nwadinafor Chinyelu De Souza (nee Okediadi)

By Timiebi Koripamo-Agary

On August 31, 2020, our world came crashing at the news of the sudden passing of our dear mother, sister, friend and auntie. Nwadinafor, Chinyelu, Irualueze De Souza (Nee Okediadi) was born on 22nd March 1949 in Egbu Owerri, present Capital of Imo State. Nwadia or Adia, as she was fondly called by members of the family as well as friends, was the first child of the late Samuel Iyasele and Mrs. Eunice Chinedo Okediadi of blessed memory.

Nwadinafor in Igbo language literally means “there is a baby in the womb”. This name was given to Nwadia when she was born, to reflect the apparent delay experienced by her mother before she conceived, a delay which caused her mother much embarrassment and worries as a young and newly married girl as she watched her mates, and even those who got married after she did, bearing and birthing babies.

Therefore, to register the landmark experience of her parents, the name “Nwadinafor” was given to her at birth and…