We’re our own problem, not Buhari ― Ex-IYC president counsel Ijaws

By Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Former President of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Oweilaemi Pereotubo has counseled his Ijaw kinsmen from the Niger Delta region that they should stop seeing President Muhammadu Buhari as their problem stating that the Ijaws are their own problem.

Pereotubo in a statement yesterday, also ask the Ijaws to expunge themselves of “hate, blackmail, deceit and sycophancy as well as worrisomely disunity and pull him down syndrome.”

He said: “How can we be this divided as a people in every fronts and expect President Buhari or the system to take us serious?

“How do you expect Buhari to take you serious when you place your personal political affiliations above our collective cultural affinity and development?

“Ijaws are fighting each other wherever they find themselves in as much as they are not in the same political association. Unlike other regions that places their well-being and coexistence above their individual…