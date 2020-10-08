World Sight Day: Expert warns against use of concoction, cow dungs, urine on eye

By Bashir Bello

As Nigeria joins other countries to celebrate the World Sight Day, an expert and Ophthalmologist with the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, AKTH, Kano State, Dr Ibrahim Yuguda have on Thursday warned Nigerians against the use of traditional eye medication and concoction such as cow dungs, urine among others on their eyes.

This was also as he warned against patients visiting the chemists for eye drops which he said might not be hygienic for the eye, a sensitive part of the body.

Yuguda disclosed this while speaking with newsmen during the low keyed event of free eye screening and distribution of free drugs to patients to commemorate the day in the hospital.

According to him, “there was this survey carried out and we got all the ophthalmologists on eye…