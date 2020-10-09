DR Congo to probe allegations of sex abuse by Ebola workers

DR Congo said Thursday it would launch an inquiry into accusations that international workers in an anti-Ebola campaign had sexually abused local women.

A report last month said dozens of women described sexual exploitation by aid workers from the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) and leading NGOs during the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The Congolese government will act. We are going to set up an investigative team which will go to North Kivu (province) to carry out the inquiry there,” Health Minister Eteni Longondo told a press conference in Kinshasa.

The investigators will “establish who is responsible” and mete out punishment, he vowed.

The year-long probe by the Thomson Reuters Foundation and The New Humanitarian news organisation took testimony from more than 50 women.

They said they were sexually propositioned, forced to have sex in exchange for a job or had their contracts terminated when they refused.

The WHO and the…