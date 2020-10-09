Ondo 2020: IGP orders restriction of vehicular movement

…Assures adequate security of the public space

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 11:59 pm on Friday, 9th October 2020 to 6 pm on Saturday, 10th October 2020 in Ondo State.

The order according to the IGP was part of efforts by the Force to ensure effective coordination of public order and safety during the gubernatorial election. scheduled for Saturday, October 10.

The press statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, noted the vehicular restriction order, among other things, is aimed at preventing political actors and trouble-makers from freely engaging in unpatriotic acts – circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs, movement of political thugs from contiguous States to Ondo State and disruption of the electoral processes, etc – which are inimical to the dictates of the electoral laws.

The IGP calls on residents of the Sunshine…