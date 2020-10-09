WACT Commissions N6.8billion MHCs, Reach Stackers at Onne Port

By Godwin Oritse

The West Africa Container Terminal, WACT yesterday commenced moves to further realizing its vision of becoming the ‘Gateway to East Nigeria as it commissioned two new state-of-the-art Mobile Harbor Cranes, MHCs and two Reach Stackers to boost efficiency and cargo handling operation at the Onne Port, Rivers State.

The additional container handling equipment will further improve the already quick turnaround time for vessels calling WACT.

The two new Mobile Harbor Cranes and handling equipment acquired by WACT are valued at $15 million. (about N6.8billion) With the acquisition and commissioning of the new cranes, WACT now boasts of four MHCs deployed into its operations, with one more planned to arrive in 2021.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the new cranes in Onne, Rivers State on Tuesday, the Managing Director of WACT, Mr. Aamir Mirza, said the latest set of equipment were acquired as part of the terminal’s $100 million investment announced…