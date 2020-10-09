We made progress in promoting girl-child rights — Minister

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, says the ministry made tremendous progress in the promotion of the rights of the girl-child.

She made this known at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday to launch a campaign to support girl-child education and activities for the 2020 International Day of the Girl-Child.

She, however, noted that even though there was progress, the discrimination and violence against girls and violation of their rights still persisted.

She said that girls were estimated to constitute the highest number of out-of-school children around the globe, and stressed the need to promote girl-child education by all and sundry.

The minister added that the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic had further jeopardised the gains recorded in the past in the programmes organised for the girl-child.

According to her, cases of rape have escalated geometrically in the country.

She said “as we continue to widen the scope of the ministry’s partnership in delivering…