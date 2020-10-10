Cavani had other options before accepting ‘incredible’ Man Utd

Edinson Cavani claims he received plenty of offers before accepting the chance to join an “incredible” club in Manchester United.

The 33-year-old striker, who left Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expired in June, completed a deadline-day move to United on a one-year deal with the option of a second.

The Uruguayan was one of four players to move to Old Trafford hours before the transfer window closed, as United, who had been hammered 6-1 at home by Tottenham a day earlier, also brought in Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Traore, who will arrive in January.

Cavani admitted he had considered retirement this year but now cannot wait to begin his career in the Premier League.

“I feel very motivated and I’m really keen to get started training with my team-mates,” he told the club’s website.

“But the best thing about it is that the club have shown their confidence in me by wanting to bring me in. I was really keen to come here. I’m very motivated…