Franklin Amudo’s D’Luxe Management repositioned for a global target

By Ayo Onikoyi
Frontline talent manager, Franklin Amudo, has taken a new initiative in positioning his D’Luxe management for a global market.
With a career spanning three decades in varied sectors of the Nigerian entertainment industry, Amudo has unveiled his partnership with top agencies across the world.
Amudo’s talent management outfit – with the sole vision of plugging the gap in talent curation, mentorship, promotion, and management – has worked in various capacities with several Nigerian and international entertainers that include 2face, Tony Tetuila, Femi Kuti, Tamara Dey, Cassper Nyovest Nas, Jay Z & Beyonce, Global Citizen with D’banj and recently with Yemi Alade.
Amudo had worked in various capacities as a brand person for the better part of a decade with National Sports Lottery, MTN, FinBank, Ondo State Government, David Mark Electoral Campaign, Storm Records, and 001 EVENTS.
Source: Vanguard Newspaper