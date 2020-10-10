Lagos Assembly probes Alimosho gas explosion

Lagos State House of Assembly has ordered investigation into the gas explosion that occurred at Baruwa in Alimosho area on Thursday with a view to addressing the recurring incidents in the state.

The House directed its Committee on Special Duties to probe the incident which occurred when an LPG tanker exploded while discharging at the Best Roof Plant, killing five people and injuring many others.

This followed a motion moved by Mr Bisi Yusuf (Alimosho 1) during an emergency plenary on Friday in which he condemned a situation whereby gas plants were sited within residential areas.

Yusuf, therefore, urged the state Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to desist from approving siting of gas plants within residential areas.

In his contribution, Mr Ganiu Sanni-Okanlawon (Kosofe I), said that the the recurring incidents of gas explosion in the state was worrisome and advised the relevant authorities and agencies to ensure proper enforcement of regulations relating…