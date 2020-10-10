Women, 70, 21, inflicted with serious severe burns in Ebonyi

Adulterated kerosene is from Port Harcourt – Ebonyi Govt

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Two separate kerosene explosions, weekend rocked Abakaliki, and inflicted two women with severe burns on their skin.

The incident, which involved a 70-year-old woman and a 21-year-old girl has thrown residents into fear and apprehension over the possibility of adulterated kerosene in circulation in the state.

The 70 years old, Mrs. Elizabeth Igwe resides at 3 Jemeni Street in the capital city while the girl Miss Chinenye Ezekwenna resides at 40 Jemeni Street.

Narrating her ordeal, Elizabeth said the kerosene exploded when she was refilling her hurricane lamp in the night.

According to her, the suspected adulterated kerosene was purchased by a little boy from a roadside vendor.

Miss Chinenye narrated that the kerosene exploded when she poured it on smouldering firewood as she was cooking.

The victim, who said she suffered burn on her legs, arm, and jaw, explained that she purchased the…