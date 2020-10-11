Autogas scheme to create 2m jobs annually, says Sylva’s aide

Mr Justice Derefaka, Technical Adviser, Gas Business and Policy Implementation to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, says the autogas scheme of the Federal Government will create two million jobs annually.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Derefaka made the assertion on Saturday during a TEDx programme on power and energy.

Derefaka said the autogas scheme was initiated by the National Gas Expansion Programme in collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and other stakeholders with their technical and financing partners.

According to him, the objective was to introduce autogas as an alternative fuel for automobiles and other prime movers in Nigeria, especially with the deregulation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

He said; “The autogas scheme shall be self-financing and self-sustainable and converted vehicles can refill gas at any available gas refuelling station.

“Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Compressed Natural Gas and Liquefied…