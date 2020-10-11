Buhari restates confidence in Nigerian Army, assures of more support

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Kaduna expressed full confidence in the ability of the Nigerian Army to protect the territorial integrity of the nation, particularly in the ongoing war against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

In a statement, Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman, said Buhari made his feelings known at the Combined Passing Out Parade of the Cadets of 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46 (Army) at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

The president, who was the Reviewing Officer, said the loyalty and patriotism of service personnel must be sustained and strengthened, appealing to all Nigerians to uphold and project the unity of the country.

He assured that the Federal Government will increase manpower and improve training to meet the changing dynamics of security in the country.

Buhari said: “Despite our obvious differences, we must strive to ensure that our actions and utterances are aimed towards strengthening our…