COVID-19 has ruined pig farming – farmer

A pig farmer, Mr Fortune Alabi, said in Lagos on Saturday that the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the breeding and selling of pigs, following the lockdown caused by the disease.

Alabi made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria NAN on Saturday in Lagos, while speaking on trends in the agriculture sector since the coronavirus pandemic set in.

“We have been having issues selling our animals because of the closure of borders to our West African neighbours, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has really affected us because we spend more on pig feeds, due to the hike in prices as well as poor sales.

“Our pigs are in high demand from our neighbouring countries, especially Benin Republic. Most of the pig farms in Southern Nigeria supply pigs to West African countries.

“Immediately the borders were shut due to COVID-19 it started affecting our sales because people no longer come to patronize us.

“Local pig farmers usually do not source for buyers…