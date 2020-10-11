Dasuki appeals ruling of Justice Abang on Metuh

A former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col Mohammed Sambo Dasuki (rtd), has asked the Court of Appeal in Abuja to quash his indictment contained in the February 25, 2020 judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja which convicted an ex-National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh on money laundering offences.

Dasuki urged the court not only to set aside the findings which he said were repeated about 10 times against him in the judgment but to also set aside the entire proceedings which, according to him, were conducted in breach of established procedures.

Although he was not a defendant in Metuh’s trial that lasted about four years at the Federal High Court, Dasuki in his appeal contended that his “conviction” in the judgment without being given the opportunity to defend himself was a breach of his fundamental rights to a fair hearing.

He argued in his appellant brief, filed by his lead counsel, Mr Joseph Bodunde Daudu (SAN), “that…