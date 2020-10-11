FG rolls out guidelines for operations of downstream gas facilities

Baruwa gas plant operating without licence — DPR

…Tightens requirements for setting up gas plants

By Michael Eboh

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, yesterday, released guidelines for the establishment and operations of downstream gas facilities across the country, stating that companies seeking to establish gas-dispensing facilities would be required to obtain three approvals and licences, among others, before commencing operations.

This is coming days after the gas explosion at Baruwa, Ipaja, Lagos, which claimed several lives and destroyed over 20 properties.

In a statement in Abuja, Director of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Sarki Auwalu, disclosed that the DPR had commenced investigation into the unfortunate incident, why he also commiserated with victims of the explosion.

He informed that preliminary reports from DPR investigations, revealed that the facility was operating without licence and was carrying out…