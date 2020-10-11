Gov fumes as one is killed in Oyo, dep gov attacked in Ogun

…Buhari, Osinbajo’s daughters, celebrities join campaign

…Protests spread home and abroad

…Kaduna protesters want squad officers deployed to fight terrorism in N/East

By David Royal, Tunde Oso, Lagos, Shina Abubakar, Osogbo, Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja, Adeola Badru, Ibadan, James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The nationwide #EndSARS protests gained more global support, yesterday, with international celebrities such as John Boyega, Cardi B, Big Sean, Trey Songz, Temi Otedola and Chance the Rapper declaring support for the campaign from their United States, United Kingdom, Canada and European bases.

Renewed protests against SARS had erupted a week ago after a video went viral, showing a man allegedly gunned down in Delta State by operatives of the police unit. Nigerians yesterday continued the nationwide #EndSARS protest march in defiance of an appeal for calm by Buhari on Friday.

In Ogbomosho, Oyo State, one Jimoh Isiaka, who was reportedly shot later died at Bowen University…