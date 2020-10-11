Gunmen abduct ex-Abuja Council boss, Legislative members, others

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The worsening security situation in the nation’s capital, Abuja again manifested at the weekend when gunmen again stormed Pegi Community and abducted the Vice Chairman of the Kuje Area Council, Mr. Mohammed Baba, some legislative members and among others.

Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Mr. Taiwo Aderibigbe, who confirmed the incident said the identities of the victims could not be immediately ascertained, but Vanguard gathered that about three other Council staff were abducted in addition to the councillors.

The victims were said to have been ambushed in their bus along the Pegi route.

Meanwhile, Minister of state in the FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani, has “condemned the abduction of the former Vice Chairman of Kuje area council along with some members of the council’s legislative arm by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers”.

The minister in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Austin Elemue described the…