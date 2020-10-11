Nigeria in the worst state of insecurity ― Uzodimma 

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has raised the alarm that the current wave of insecurity in the country as the worst in the Nation’s history.

According to the Governor, Leadership and Patriotism being exhibited by President Muhammadu Buhari led administration, are the way out.

Speaking yesterday in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council, Abuja when he presented a paper on “National Security and Sustainable Development” at the National Institute for Security Studies, NISS cried out on imminent swallowing up of Imo land by Gully Erosion.

According to him, while peace and security are ‘sine qua none ‘ for development, it can also be said that real development driven by good leadership cum governance, are also a precursor to peace and security, the very reason President Buhari’s leadership will help in getting Nigeria out of the woods.

He said, ” t may not be an exaggeration to say that the current wave of…