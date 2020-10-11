some lessons for the other tribes

By Ganiu Bamgbose(Ph.D.)

What became of Nigeria was the conglomeration of autonomous and unwilling nations lumped together in the self-interest of the colonialists. Why and how the Hausa/Fulani have enjoyed colonial preference and post-colonial influence should not perpetually attract agitation but, essentially, some reflections.

More annoying for many is the erroneous belief that the Northerners are the least educated and sophisticated in the country. More surprising for many others, is how the supposedly less educated could remain perpetually in power for sixty years with only a feel of power from few persons from other tribes.

This, then, calls for a reflection on what true education means, and what other factors make education beneficial to both individuals and societies.

On the one hand, educationists have conceived of education as the acquisition of knowledge, skills, attitude and values which make one a functional member of a society. On the other hand, education could…