Truck kills okada passenger in Ilorin, crushes rider’s legs

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

It was a gory sight Sunday afternoon at Taiwo area of Ilorin Kwara state capital when a moving articulated Truck crushed the skull of a Motorcyclist passenger, killing him instantly, while the two legs of the rider were also completely crushed.

Remains of the passenger had been taken to the mortuary of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin while the two affected vehicles are already in police custody, and their drivers are also being investigated by the police at press time.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the motorcyclist, popularly called Okada, was transported to Motor garage at Unity area of Ilorin few kilometres away when the tragedy occurred.

He was said to have come to Ilorin to attend a wedding ceremony and was said to have planned to resume work at his office tomorrow morning, hence his calculation to arrive Lagos before the night falls.

According to a credible source at Taiwo in an interview with Vanguard, “The young man…