What IGP Adamu truly said

By Nwafor Sunday

Inspector General of Police, Mohemmed Adamu, Sunday dissolved the activities and operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), following massive protests that rocked the nation.

Nigerians have campaigned for days, for the disbandment of SARS, following reports that some elements in the force, use their positions to commit various crimes.

They have been accused of misdemeanor and felonies crimes, which they have worked out freely without being charged or imprisoned.

Most Nigerian ladies have been assaulted, raped and beaten. Young boys in other hands have been man handled, dehumanized and killed for no just cause.

Miffed with all of these, Nigerian youths embarked in a serious campaign with hashtag, ENDSARSNOW, ENDSARS, WEDONTNEEDSARS, ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY, etc, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and Police IG to terminate SARS operation.

Tired of the pressure from various quarters in the country, Adamu, bowed…