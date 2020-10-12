Amotekun arrests suspected kidnapper in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

A suspected kidnapper was on Monday arrested by personnel of the Ekiti State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun corps, in Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido/ Osi local government area of the state.

The Amotekun corps commander Brig. Gen Joe Komolafe (rtd) told newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday that the suspect who dressed in a military uniform was arrested during the routine patrol of the security outfit.

Komolafe explained that the 23-year-old boy while coming out from the bush along the Ifaki road was accosted by men of Amotekun, ” where he confessed not to be a soldier but a kidnapper.”

He added that the suspect who claimed to reside in Oye-Ekiti had been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Komolafe said, ” We arrested him in Ifaki when we are on routine patrol where he dressed in military uniform and coming out from the bush. The first name the suspect gave us is Adebayo Damola and later he said he is Emmanuel…