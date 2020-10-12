APC asks PDP to concede defeat, congratulate Akeredolu

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has continued to bask in the euphoria of its victory in last Saturday governorship election in Ondo State, asking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship and concede defeat.

Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state gave the charge at a news conference Monday in Abuja.

Vanguard recalls that the APC had in the aftermath of its loss in the September 19 governorship election in Edo state, immediately congratulated the PDP and its candidate, Gov. Godwin Obaseki.

At the news conference on Monday, Buni also noted that in spite of the fear of violence entertained in some quarters, “the good people of Ondo state conducted themselves peacefully to elect their governor for the next four years”.

He commended other political parties who participated in the contest but singled out the PDP to…