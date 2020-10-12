Atiku in closed-door meeting with IBB in Minna

By Wole Mosadomi
Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar arrived Minna, Niger State and held a closed-door meeting with former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, IBB, at his Hilltop residence.
Atiku arrived at the Minna Airport at 1:23 pm Monday and was received by former Governor of Niger State, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu and led in a convoy to the residence of the former Military President.
As at press time, the meeting was still on and the reason for the visit was still unknown.
Among Atiku’s entourage was one of his wives and Senator Abdul Ningi.
