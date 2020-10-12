Expect more dividends of democracy, Ondo APC tells electorate

By Dayo Johnson

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state has assured the people of the state of more dividend of democracy during the second term of the administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Its state chairman, Ade Adetimehin in a statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary Alex Kalejaye thanked the people of the state for the candidate of the party, Rotimi Akeredolu in the just concluded gubernatorial election.

The Chairman also expressed appreciation for the impressive turn out of the people, and for conducting themselves in a dignified manner during the exercise.

Adetimehin viewed the decision of the people as a support for continuity in Ondo State.

He assures that the APC-led government, in another four years, would go the extra mile to ensure that the people enjoys the gains of continuity, with special focus on industrialisation, human and physical development.

Adetimehin further appreciates all the political parties that participated…