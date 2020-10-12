Govt is committed to prosecution of rights violators — Osinbajo

Says holistic police Reform also in view

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said that government is not only committed to full-scale police reform but also ensuring that wrongful acts are duly investigated and prosecuted.

The Vice President gave the assurance when approached by State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa on Monday, just after the President assured Nigerians that “the disbandment of SARS is the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people”.

According to Prof. Osinbajo, “the President also spoke, a few minutes ago, about the prosecution of all those (law enforcement agents) who have committed wrongful acts. I think, all these are commitments that have been made. But we must also understand that it is a process. It is not an event. Reform is a process. We must…