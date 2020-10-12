 Lawan Charges Federal Character on Equity, Fairness, Justice

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has called on the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to ensure equitable distribution of employment opportunities among all the states of the federation in order to guarantee fairness and justice.

Lawan said that in the event that any state took undue advantage in the recruitment process, the Commission should not allow any further recruitment from that state until other states are properly taken care of.

The President of the Senate spoke yesterday in Abuja when the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Dr Muheebbat Dankaka led other members on a courtesy visit to his office.

In a statement yesterday night by his Special Assistant, Media, Mohammed Isa, Lawan said, “The FCC is designed purposely to provide stability in the country. No part of the country should be neglected; no part of this country should feel shortchanged, and this is the essence of the Commission.