Rep recommends regular training, adequate funding for security agency

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Nnolim Nnaji, on Monday, recommended regular training and more funding for the Nigerian Police Force, to reduce recurring cases of brutality against the citizenry.

The lawmaker, representing Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency of Enugu State, made the suggestion through a press statement in Abuja.

He said, “there should be improved funding and regular training for the Nigerian Police, to help reposition it for efficiency”.

He observed that “the agitation for the disbandment of the Federal Anti Robbery Squad, (FSARS) should not be seen as the only solution to the alleged police brutality”.

According to the lawmaker, ” the squad had done their best in combating violent crimes in the country, noting that it was regrettable that the excesses of a few bad eggs among the officers drafted into the unit have eclipsed the successes recorded by FSARS”.

Nnaji who is also the Chairman of House Committee on…