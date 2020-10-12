SARS dissolution is victory for Nigerian youths — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, was a victory for Nigerian youths.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dissolution followed nationwide protests against the anti-robbery squad.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Sunday while speaking with journalists on arrival in Lagos from Ondo State where he was Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign team.

He said that the protests, held across the world, showed the beauty of democracy and that people had the right to express their views.

The governor commended the youths for being very peaceful during the protests and promised that the government meant business about the disbandment of SARS.

”The beauty of democracy is that people have the right to protest, to air their views, to speak out when things are not going right and I have…