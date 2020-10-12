SARS protesters in New York demand transparency in SARS disbandment

Hundreds of young anti-SARS protesters on Sunday stormed the Nigeria House in New York demanding transparency in the disbandment of the police unit back home.

Among them was Stephen “Papi” Ojo, the artist, model and choreographer who stole the show as the ‘blue-guy’ in Beyoncé’s “Already” music video.

The protest started shortly after the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, announced the dissolution of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS).

Adamu also announced plans for a new arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps following the disbandment, and the constitution of an investigative team to probe the alleged cases of rights violations, among others.

But the protesters, who bore placards with different inscriptions including, “We no want audio ban”, said they were not buying it.

They argued that previous commitments announced by the force to change the behaviour of SARS operatives and other personnel had no effect.

“We are not…