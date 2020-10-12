Worsening insecurity may hinder funding of 2021 Budget, say Northern elders

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–Elders in the North have said they are concerned over President Muhammadu Buhari’s continuous silence to growing calls in many quarters that he rejigs the security architecture in view of the worsening insecurity in the country.

They said the resolutions of the two arms of the National Assembly that he acts swiftly in emplacing new security system to stop the increasing bad situation was enough for him to act given that they are the representatives of the people.

The Northern elders, operating under the aegies of Coalition of Concern Northern Elders for Peace and Development,( COCONEPD),

in a statement,in Abuja,Monday morning, said the worsening security situation in the country has caused untold hardship on women and children in both the North East and the North West.

Besides,the group in the statement signed by its National Chairman,Dr Mohammed Suleiman and National Secretary, Hajiya Mairo Buni,said the insecurity in the country had…