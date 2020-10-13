19.39km link road: Lagos lawmakers visit disputed site

By Bose Adelaja

LAGOS—THE unending dispute among residents of Ijedodo, Ijegun and Abule-Addo areas of Iba Local Council Development Area, received government attention yesterday, following a visit by the Committee on Works, Housing and Infrastructure Development of Lagos State House of Assembly to the disputed site for the proposed 19.39km road to link the areas.

The committee was led by its Chairman, Hon. Nureni Akinsanya and the visit was in response to a petition written by some residents after several buildings in the areas were marked for demolition to pave way for the link road.

However, some affected residents have protested against the marking, claiming the affected buildings did not contravene the project Right of Way (RoW).

Also, they described the marking as a total deviation from the original plan of Ijegun – Ijedodo and Abule Addo Model City Plan 2010-2020 as approved by the government.

During the lawmakers’ visit, a representative of the affected…