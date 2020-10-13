All proposed protests under #EndSARS hereby prohibited – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has prohibited all protest relating to #EndSARS in the state. He also warned parents to ensure that their children do not violate the law.

A statement from the state government explained that since the Inspector-General of Police had made a pronouncement on the special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, the Governor sees no reason why protesters should feel agitated.

The statement reads: “The Rivers State Government hereby wish to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State.

“Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSARS Campaign are hereby prohibited.

“Government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

“Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists.

“Parents and Guardians are therefore advised to…