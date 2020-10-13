Delta proposes N378 billion budget for 2021

The Delta State Executive Council, today, approved a draft estimate of N378 billion as budget for 2021 which would be presented to the state House of Assembly next week for approval.

This was part of resolutions reached at the State Executive Council meeting presided over by the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

In a post Exco briefing, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu said that about N174 billion would be used for recurrent expenditure while N203 billion would be channelled into critical infrastructure, emphasising that the budget would be used mainly to advance the ‘Stronger Delta Vision’ of the state government.

“The first very important decision that was reached at today’s exco is the approval of the…