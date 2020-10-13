ENDSARS Protest: Makinde releases N100m for Soun’s palace renovation

…visits late Jimoh Isiaka, other families of slain victims

Pic 30 condolence visit
From left: Soun of Ogbomosho, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi; Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo  and the Speaker, Oyo House of Assembly, DeboOgundoyin during the visit of the Governor to Soun of Ogbomoso’s Palace over the attack on the Palace by #EndSARS#  protesters in Ogbomoso on Tuesday (13/10/2020)05769/13/10/2020/TimothyAdeogodiran/ICE/NAN

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Tuesday, ordered the immediate release of N100 million for the renovation of Soun of Ogbomoso’s palace, following the violence that erupted in Ogbomoso axis of the state, weekend, as a result of the ENDSARS protest, which led to the destruction of property of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade’s palace.

This is as the governor, also ordered the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in the state, Chief Bayo Lawal and the Caretaker Chairman, Ogbomoso North Local Government Council to do an assessment and documentation of the…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

