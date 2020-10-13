FG Considers ASUU “UTAS” Payment software, subjects it to integrity test today

By Henry Umoru

STRONG Indications have emerged that the Federal Government may at the end of the day, accept demands by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU by jettisoning and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS and accepting tthe University Transparency Account System(UTAS) payment platform developed by the University Lecturers.

According to the Federal Government, it may accept the UTAS which is a local content after subjecting it to integrity test today

The Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige made the disclosure yesterday after a meeting with the leadership of the Senate and ASUU led by its President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi.

Speaking with Journalists after the meeting, Ngige who noted that the integrity test of UTAS will be carried out at the office of the Accountant General of the Federation, with the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning in attendance.

According to the Minister, the…