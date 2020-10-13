FG guarantees 5 year tax holiday for miners, waiver on mining equipment

…as 5th Nigeria Mining Week kicks off October 12 virtually

By Gabriel Ewepu and Alice Ekpang, Abuja

The Federal Government has guaranteed five years tax holiday for miners who operates in the nation’s mining sector and waiver on imported mining equipment.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, while addressing journalists on the 5th Nigeria Mining Week holding from today (Monday) October 12-16, 2020 virtually in Abuja with 2000 participants expected to be in attendance.

According to Adegbite the event will showcase Nigeria’s mining potential to the world, which also will present the nation’s mining potentials to investors across the world, and that people are already showing interest who also have classified Nigeria as a mining country.

The Nigeria Mining week has established itself over the past five years as the preferred mining showcase for technology providers where business happens. It is the…