Jaji tasks trado-medical practitioners on documentation, dosage of medicines

As LSTMB trains herbal exhibitors, advertisers

By Sola Ogundipe

Traditional medicine practitioners in Lagos State have been called upon to ensure better documentation and measurement of their medicine just like their counterparts in orthodox medicine.

The Secretary to the Lagos State Government, SSG, Mrs. Folasade Jaji who made the call weekend, cautioned the practitioners against abuse and arbitrary use of indigenous medications.

Jaji, who acknowledged efforts of the originators of indigenous medications for the treatment of ailments like malaria, cold, cough, diabetes, and High Blood Pressure among others, said it should be taken a step further to design methods for measurement as well as the documentation in the interest of posterity.

Speaking at the opening session of training organised for traditional medicine exhibitors and advertisers, she said: “The emphasis here is that more effort should be put into proper documentation and measurement of just like the orthodox…