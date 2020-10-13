Kane set to start for England, despite Mourinho’s concerns

Gareth Southgate is hopeful star forward Harry Kane will be fit to start for England when they meet Denmark in the Nations League on Wednesday.

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho called on Southgate not to use Kane in all three of England’s fixtures during the international break, with Tottenham having had a congested start to the 2020-21 campaign.

Kane scored twice as Spurs dismantled Manchester United 6-1 in the Premier League on October 4, before reporting for England duty later that day.

However, the 27-year-old had a scan on a thigh issue and was not involved in a friendly match against Wales on Thursday, and started on the bench against Belgium on Sunday before replacing Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 66th minute.

Despite Mourinho’s concerns, though, England boss Southgate is confident his captain will be able to start against the Danes on Wednesday.

“Well, medically, there’s been conversations, because that would always be the case,” Southgate told reporters when…