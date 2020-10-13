Lagos lawmakers pass vote of confidence on Obasa

….Dismiss alleged impeachment moves

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, expressed confidence in the leadership of the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, dismissing alleged move by some members to impeach him following the freezing of his three accounts by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in the on-going probe of financial misappropriation.

It would be recalled that the embattled Speaker was invited by EFCC last Thursday, October 8 for interrogation over alleged fraud leveled against him.

At the plenary, members who were loyal to the speaker passed a vote of confidence on him, saying that his leadership style is worthy of emulation.

According to the loyal members, the 26 members who wanted to impeach him have been fabricating information against the Speaker

One of the legislators representing Somolu Constituency 1, Mr. Rotimi Olowo, who rose to praise the leadership prowess of the Speaker, commended him…