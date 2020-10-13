Methanol technology will stimulate FDI in oil, gas sector

…Lauds Israel’s Assistance

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu says Methanol Fuel Production Technology will stimulating foreign investment in the Oil and Gas sector as well as creating employment opportunities for our teeming youths.

He also said that the Methanol Fuel Production technology would expand the chemical industry chain-value, preserve our environment as well as add value to our huge gas resources in the country.

The Minister stated this on Tuesday when the Ambassador of the State of Israel to Nigeria, Amb Shimon Ben-Shoshan, visited him in his office in Abuja.

Dr. Onu who commended the State of Israel for its assistance to Nigeria in the area of Methanol Fuel Production Technology hailed the close relations between Nigeria and Israel, saying that Nigeria’s partnership with Israel had helped her considerably in the quest for a knowledge and innovation-driven economy.

According to him, the post-Covid era…