Northern leaders root for 12-state structure

…Say it’s most viable option now and foreseeable future

…Back 100% resource control, merging of Senate, House of Reps

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

FOR the first time since the agitation for restructuring started, some northern leaders have a made move that is bound to cause cheers among resource control activists in the oil-rich Niger-Delta region.

To make Nigeria viable, the leaders are seeking a return to the 1967 12-state structure to be known as regions with full devolution of powers and 100 per cent resource control.

In a memorandum to the National Assembly Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, the Northern leaders, who described themselves as Friends of Democracy, said the 12 -state structure ‘’is the most viable option for Nigeria at the moment and in the foreseeable future.’’

The memorandum was signed by Alhaji Othman Tofa, Ambassador Fatimah Balla; Alhaji Sule Yahaya Hamma; Dr Abubakar Siddique Mohammed; Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah;…