Why we can’t congratulate Akeredolu yet ― PDP

…Reiterates call for assent to electoral act

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it will only congratulate Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state in Saturday’s election after the determination of the manner of emergence of his candidacy by the court.

The PDP whose candidate, Eyitayo Jegede came second in the election also dismissed call by the national caretaker committee chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni for the PDP to congratulate Akeredolu, winner of the election.

Addressing newsmen at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja, PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbindiyan, said Buni ought to know that the manner of Akeredolu’s emergence as candidate in the election is a matter yet to be decided by the court.

He said: “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been drawn to a press conference by…